Strike: N25,000 allowance for doctors laughable – NARD President

Doctors

By Chioma Obinna & Nwafor Sunday

The President National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Dr Emeka Oji, has described the approved N25,000 allowance for doctors by the Federal Government as laughable, noting that the ongoing strike will continue.

Emeka Oji, was reacting to the statement made by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the national salary and wages commission, Ekpo Nta.

Nta had in a statement on Thursday opined that the Federal Government has approved the sum of N25,000 allowance for doctors.

According to him, “The Federal Government has approved the payment of an Accoutrement allowance of twenty-five naira (N25,000.00) per quarter to Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service. The allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

“The approval takes effect from June 1, 2023. All enquires relating to this circular should be directed to the Commission.”

Reacting to the above in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, Emeka Oji said, “the N25,000 allowance to doctors is laughable. The ongoing strike continues. We are currently in a meeting. NARD will issue a statement regarding to N25,000.00 allowance.”