Steven Gerrard becomes world’s fourth highest paid manager

Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard has emerged the fourth highest paid football manager in the world following his new contract with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Saudi club, earning an astounding $20 million per year, according to the Scottish Sun.

The former Reds’ captain scaled through initial negotiations and finalised a three-year contract with Al-Ettifaq, marking his return to the world of management following successful tenures with Rangers and Aston Villa.

The move to Saudi Arabia was a reflection of a growing trend, with numerous managers and players opting to make the Gulf country their new sporting destination this summer.

According to the Scottish Sun, Gerrard’s contract guarantees him an annual income of $20 million, equivalent to approximately .65 million per month.

Furthermore, he will earn a weekly salary of around $400,000, securing him the distinction of being the world’s fourth-highest-paid manager.

Leading the list is Atletico Madrid’s tactician, Diego Simeone, who receives a remarkable $40 million annually.

Also, Premier League managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp complete the top three, receiving $26 million and $21 million respectively from Manchester City and Liverpool.