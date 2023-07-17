Skill acquisition, only antidote to unemployment — NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

To combat unemployment in Nigeria, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has urged Corps Members to acquire vocational skills through the Scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

According to a statement released on Monday by Eddy Megwa, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Ahmed emphasized the significance of skill acquisition as the only antidote to unemployment.

He made these remarks during his addresses to Corps Members at the Katsina State Orientation Camp and the NYSC Borno State Orientation Camp.

Additionally, the NYSC DG highlighted the importance of in-camp training for all Corps Members, which is designed to expose them to entrepreneurship during their three-week Orientation period.

“Learn from SAED, take advantage of it, and develop your potentials through it in order to be financially independent and become employers of labour.

“The post-camp training period will help them to fully perfect their skills towards self-employment, Ahmed explained.

The Director General further added a word of caution regarding the NYSC dress code, warning Corps Members that violation is an offense.

“The era of wrong dressing is gone. You must always dress well, don’t dress anyhow because every wrong dressing attracts sanctions. If you are wrongly dressed, you would not be allowed to enter our offices,” he said.

Ahmed also urged Corps Members to actively participate in camp activities and utilize the four cardinal programs of the Scheme (Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service, and Winding-Up/Passing-Out) to build relationships and make a positive impact on their host communities.

Briefing the Director General on the state of affairs, the NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, Mrs Aisha Muhammad, reported that all of the 1,129 registered Corps Members, comprising 551 males and 578 females, have seamlessly adjusted to their new environment and are in high spirits.

Similarly, the NYSC Borno State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Adamu Jiya, highlighted the effective teamwork among all camp officials, with Orientation Camp activities progressing smoothly.