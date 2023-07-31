Sit-at-home order: Shops shut in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Shop owners and traders on Monday shut their businesses in Imo state, in obedience to the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Simon Ekpa.

At the time of filing this story, it was gathered in Owerri, that the streets were empty.

In doing this, they ignored the state government’s order of threatening to close down shops that obeyed the sit-at-home order of the IPOB.

Not only that, banks, eatery outfits, supermarkets, and transportation companies also closed shops. Some filling stations could not open for business.

Affected areas, included the streets of Ikenegbu, Mbari, Egbu, Orji. Also, the Owerri-Port Harcourt road, Owerri-Onitsha road, Owerri-Aba road among others.

Some of the residents who spoke they “attributed the cause of the sit-at-home to fear of attack by hoodlums who usually attack residents for not obeying sit-at-home order.They will come shoot and escape freely. We are afraid.”

“Just like the one that happened at Akwakuma area located at Orlu road. Two people were reportedly killed. We all saw it. The hoodlums finished operation and they went back to their base.

“We need full assurance of the security of lives and properties. We want to be in a safe environment. It is not only the government telling us to come out what are the measures put in place to protect the people anytime there is an attack,” they said.