Singer-songwriter JZyNO debuts with ‘Butta My Bread’

Ghanaian-based Liberian Afro pop sensation, JZyNO is becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry with his amazing vocals. This singer and entertainer has so much vibes and energy that compliments his sounds.

Jonathan Lee Pratt is best known as JZyNo, born on January 3rd, 1995 at Buchanan City in Liberia.

JZyNo has passion for music and a natural talent for creating catchy melodies. Influenced by the rich musical heritage of his homeland, in 7th March 2023, he made his debut release titled “Butta My Bread” featuring Lasmid.

His music has travelled to the ears of millions of listeners worldwide and became a popular sensation on social media with various dance styles/challenges.

Moving on to the next, his song distributed globally by Universal Music Group has topped different countries’ charts in Africa, Europe, the United States, most especially his song is loved by many Nigerians and Ghanians.

He sets out on a journey to the top as a prominent figure in the Afrobeats genre.