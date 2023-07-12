Shettima seeks more support for MSMEs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has solicited more support from commercial banks and government-owned Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Olusola Abiola, Director, Information Office of the vice president in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the vice president received some chief executives of DFIs on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa.

Shettima acknowledged the critical roles played by the DFIs in the growth of the MSMEs sector and sought their cooperation for the actualisation of the agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

“I commend your unwavering commitment and support for the MSMEs space in Nigeria over the years.

“Governance is a continuum and be rest assured that we will partner with you as we continue in this effort of improving the environment for MSMEs to thrive in our country.

“You are the people that will provide the quick wins for this administration in its first 100 days in office.

“So, we will work with you; we will collaborate with you but we need to synergise because opportunities abound for us to create more jobs for our youths especially in the digital world,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officers of Bank of Industry (BOI) Kayode Pitan, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Tony Okpanachi, NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, and Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, spoke on their institutions’ interventions for MSMEs.



They pledged their commitments to the programmes of the present administration toward the growth of the sector.