Senate to FCTA: Close down illegal garages

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has condemned in a very strong terms, the proliferation of illegal Motor Parks and Pick- Up points within the nation’s Capital Territory.

Accordingly, the Senate Thursday asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to close-down illegal garages.

The Senate has asked the FCT Administration, the VIO, FRSC, and other relevant agencies to immediately commence a joint task force to step up activities to eradicate these illegal garages and pick- up or drop-off points within the Federal Capital City; and also urge the joint task force to always enforce the penalty for the creation of illegal Garages within the Federal Capital City.

Resolutions of the Senate Thursday were sequel to a motion titled, “urgent Need to Stem the Tide of Illegal Motor Parks and Pick-Up Points within Abuja Metropolis.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West and Co-Sponsored by Senator Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT.

In his presentation, Senator Wadada who noted that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (Amended), empowered the national assembly to legislate for the FCT, said that the Senate ” notes that Cap F6 LFN 2004 created the Federal Capital Territory to be managed by the FCT Administration which is divided into several departments under which there are: VIO, Abuja Transport Secretariat, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and so on;

“Aware that the Federal Capital Territory is perhaps the fastest growing city in Africa with the influx of people from all parts of the nation thereby putting pressure on existing facilities and causing increased vehicular traffic as people have come from all walks of life to seek greener pasture;

“Concerned that even though the Abuja master plan has designated motor parks and garages for pickup and drop-off of passengers, transporters in the Federal Capital City have formed the terrible habit of picking up and dropping off passengers indiscriminately and also parking at NON-DESIGNATED PARKING ZONES on the high way thereby causing unnecessary traffic and congestion and also accidents on the highway;

“Worried that if the illegal pickup and drop off indiscriminately at non-designated parking zones are not controlled or eliminated it may in addition to causing accidents become a serious security threat and concern in the FCT;

“Further concerned that if the creation of illegal garages and pickup/drop off points is not curtailed, it will remain an avenue of leakage in revenue Generation for the FCT Administration;

“Further worried that these illegal pickups and drop off points may become impediments to easy commuting of essential service vehicles such as Fire Service, Ambulance, Police etc., to access points where their services might be urgently needed; and so worried that this traffic indiscipline is becoming an acceptable norm for these offenders.”