Senate forced into closed-door meeting on internal security, sets up committee 

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate, on Wednesday, went into a marathon meeting few minutes into the commencement of plenary.

Soon after taking the petitions, which is the fifth item in the Order Paper, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced that the senators should go into an executive session after the leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) had announced.

The Senate entered into the closed door session at 11.59a.m., and came out at 1.31p.m.

However, it was assumed that the meeting may be in connection with the ministerial nominees.

But at the end of the meeting, it was gathered that nothing of such was discussed as the list had not got to the Senate.

After the meeting, the President of the Senate, Akpabio, announced that the executive session enabled the lawmakers to brainstorm on internal security of the National Assembly.

Akpabio set up an ad hoc committee with Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) as Chairman.

Meanwhile, recall that there was a meeting the President of the Senate had with major stakeholders yesterday. It lasted for several hours.