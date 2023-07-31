Senate clears Wike for ministerial role

The Nigeria Senate, has cleared the former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for ministerial role.

Wike had arrived at the National Assembly to appear before the lawmakers for his ministerial screening.

While the former Rivers has been cleared by the Senate, it is not clear which ministry Wike will head.

According to the ministerial list earlier forwarded to Senate, President Bola Tinubu did not indicate any portfolio for the nominees.

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was part of the first set of nominees screened by the Senate on Monday.

Wike, who was crossed with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had worked for Tinubu during the 2023 February presidential election.

The PDP chieftain is believed to have been compensated with the ministerial appointment for supporting the then-APC president candidate, Tinubu.