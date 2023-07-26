Rowdy session in Senate over Oshiomhole’s looting comment

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THERE was a mild drama in the Senate, yesterday, during plenary session as the lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, accused his colleague from the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, of alleging that Senators in the 9th National Assembly looted their offices, carting away office furniture and equipment.

Oshiomhole, who spoke when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, had said that in spite of the presence of security operatives, television sets, carpets and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members.

The comment, however, led to a rowdy session in the Senate when the matter was raised during plenary.

Trouble started when Senator Adeola, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, raised a Point of Order to express his displeasure over a television interview reportedly granted by Senator Oshiomhole.

Adeola called on Senator Oshiomhole to apologize to the Senate over his comment.

The lawmaker said: “A Senator appeared on the television addressing Nigerians that Senators in the 9th assembly looted their offices, chairs and tables were looted.

“He was addressing Nigerians about this Senate and knowing full well that a Senator cannot move anything outside the National Assembly without the approval.

“If anything you move is not in compliance and without the approval of the National Assembly, your severance allowances will not be paid. No Senator has looted and I feel that he has to apologise to the Senate for making such comments.”

On his part, Senator Adamu Aliero, who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District, supported Adeola adding that Oshiomhole should tender an apology.

Aliero said: “The statement is misleading; I served in the 9th Assembly. The person should apologize.”

At this point, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, (APC, Borno South) through a point of order moved that the Senate should resolve into a closed-door session to brainstorm on what he described as a very sensitive issue.

When the motion to go into the closed-door session was put to a voice vote, Senators opted that the matter be discussed in plenary by voting “nay”.

To douse the tension in the chamber, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, said: “Our colleague is new, he is not aware of the tradition of the Senate. I know anybody can make mistake and I know he will apologize for this mistake. Over 70 per cent are new in the 10th Assembly.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio called on the former Edo state governor to approach the chair.

After a brief talk with Oshiomhole, Akpabio called on the former APC chairman to state his side of the matter.

I’ve huge respect for Senators—Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole, who was thereafter given the floor, said he has huge respect for the National Assembly adding that he indeed appeared on a respected national television station but said he defended the collective integrity of the Senate.

He said: “I have huge respect for each and every Senator not only in the 10th Assembly but every Senator because I know what it takes to win an election.

“I didn’t address the social media; I spoke with a respected TV station. The question was put to me by the TV host as to what justified the appropriation for the comfort of the National Assembly.

“That allegation against the Senate, in my opinion, I was defending the integrity of the Senate. I know we didn’t appropriate the funds for comfort. I want to repeat that I have huge respect for people in this Senate and not only in the 10th Senate but any Senator, as far as 1999, because I know the road to this place is not easy.

“At no time did I say Senators looted their offices. I only said offices were vandalised and that many Senators had to use their personal money to purchase basic items for their offices.

“I was defending the erroneous impression out there that we appropriated money to ourselves.”

Recall that the former Edo State Governor, Senator Oshiomhole had expressed shock over what he called the level of vandalisation of the properties of the National Assembly by former lawmakers.