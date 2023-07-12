Rivers vigilante commander remanded for arson, murder

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded the Commander of Rundele Security Peace and Advisory Committee, RUSPAC, Nyeche Ajuru, in the Correction Centre.

This was following the arraignment of the suspect by the Rivers State Police command over his alleged criminal activities in his Community, Rundele, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Ajuru was arraigned yesterday before the Magistrate Court on three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, Arson and murder.

When the matter came up in the court, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nna, did not allow the accused to take a plea but declined jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Nna cited sections of the Firearm Act and Criminal Code of the state, adding that he can not hear it.

The Chief Magistrate directed that the case file be transmitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP for advice and urged the accused to rather seek his bail at the state High Court.

He thereafter ordered that the accused be remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Center.

It would be recalled that Nyeche Ajuru was arrested and paraded at the Police headquarters, in Port Harcourt, after been arrested along Aluu community road in possession of AK47 and Chams which he confessed he disarmed cultists and collected the gun from them.