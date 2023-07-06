Rivers pastor held for allegedly defiling, impregnating minor

By Egufe Yafugborhi. PORT HARCOURT

MEN of Rumuji Police Division, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, have arrested a pastor, simply identified as Pillar, for alleged defilement of a 15-year-old girl, which has resulted in pregnancy.

The arrest of the pastor of a new generation church in Ndele community followed compliant by Mr. Amesi ThankGod, brother to the minor’s elder sister.

ThankGod said: “If her mother goes to the farm, the girl normally goes to the church to relax and returns home by evening. Days ago, she started vomiting, prompting my wife to take her for medical checks. Test result confirmed her pregnant. That is how we knew.

“From what she told us, Pastor Pillar threatened her life if she opens up on her ordeal. But when my wife confronted him, he agreed to take responsibility, pleading abortion for my underage sister in-law, a suggestion the family resisted.

“The girl is not strong. She is sick and it is her mother or my wife who bathes and dresses her up as a result of the stress of the pregnancy.”

Spokesperson, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe Koko is unaware of the case, but Vanguard can confirm that vigilantes in Ndele took the suspect into custody to prevent mob attacks before handing him over to men of the Rumuji Police Division.

Prince Wiro, National Coordinator, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has urged the Police to “investigate the case without bias and suspect rightly prosecuted if found culpable.”