Resignation: Adamu consumed by romance with Uzodimma — Ugochinyere

Seeks Imo gov sack as PGF chair

A member of the House of Representatives representing Udeato federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, on Monday, reacted to news of Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Adamu was allegedly consumed by his relationship with Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, which made him walk into many political landmines that have now consumed him.

Reports claim that there’s confusion over Adamu’s resignation since the news emerged on Sunday night.

It was gathered that Adamu resigned his position to preempt the decision of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) slated for Wednesday.

There were report also that the embattled National Chairman resigned purportedly on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, describing the development as a welcomed one, Ugochinyere, in a statement he personally signed urged President Tinubu and APC Governors to complete the cleansing by removing Govenor Uzodimma as chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum (PGF) and replacing him with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as Chairman of the Forum.

According to him, though he’s not interested in the politics of the ruling party, he’s, however, concerned about treacherous and unloyal people who parade themselves as loyal and looking for a way to get access to influence the President and security chiefs into keeping Imo as a bloody battlefield.

He opined that despite Adamu’s removal as APC’s National Chairman, with Uzodimma’s continued stay as chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, President Tinubu should be wary and expect more betrayals and sabotage.

Ugochinyere recalled how Adamu and Uzodimma have allegedly been fighting Tinubu since the days of presidential primaries plus their failed plot to topple the newly elected principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

He pointed out the Gestapo Style in which Adamu announced former Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate for the party, against the position of the ruling party’s NWC.

Ugochinyere noted that Adamu’s recent utterance that the ruling party had no hand in the selection of NASS principal officers was another pointer to his disloyalty to President Tinubu.

All these, the lawmaker said were the handiwork of Adamu and Uzodimma, adding that it’s dangerous if Uzodimma is not removed as chairman Progressive Governor’s Forum, as they worked hand in hand to sabotage President Tinubu.

Ugochinyere said, “After Adamu’s resignation Uzodimma should be next. Tinubu has to complete the cleansing to avoid further sabotage and instigation against him now and in the near future. Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State can manipulate the minds of new governors.

“The ruling party’s NWC can also be manipulated with characters like Uzodimma running around. The only way to bring back stability and genuine working relationship between President and governors is for progressive governors forum chairmanship to be given to a man with proven character and integrity and not a political gate crasher like Hope Uzodimma.”