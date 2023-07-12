Reps send out member for wearing T-shirt, jeans

The House of Representatives, today, sent out a member for improper dressing.

The member, who was on T-shirt and jeans, walked in towards the end of the day’s proceedings, and sat in the section used as an alternative Chamber by the members.

Raising a point of order, Billy Osaweru (APC, Edo) drew the attention of the House to the mode of dressing, which he said contravened the dress code for members of the House.

The House rules prescribe suit and tie or complete traditional attire for members attending plenary.

Raising the point of order, Osaweru said: “Mr. Speaker, our rules state the need for proper dressing while coming for plenary.

“Mr. Speaker, if you look upstairs, there is a member in Chamber wearing a T-shirt and jean trousers.”

While Osaweru was raising the point of order, the member stood up and walked out of the Chamber with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas saying “point of order complied with”.