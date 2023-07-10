Reps pledge legislative attention as Igbo traders petition House over land allocation in Abuja

…decry ex-ministers’ failures to sign agreement

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some members of the House of Representatives have promised to address a challenge arising from land allocation that has reportedly caused Apo traders untold hardship.

The pledge followed a petition made by the traders on Monday in Abuja.

Addressing the lawmakers led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere during the presentation of the petition at Apo Mechanic Village, the Chairman, Apo Traders Association, Chimezie Ifeh said though they have signed the agreement of the land allocation, successive ministers however failed to honour their part of the agreement.

Ifeh said that they have suffered many ordeals in since 1990 when Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) first gave them a permanent place for business with allocation paper.

The traders most of whom were auto spare parts, auto engineers, mechanics, artisans and other form of auto related business within Apo, recalled that two lives were lost and properties worth billions of naira lost during the EndSars protest.

Ifeh said: “Because we are trading on the road corridor, we have spent over hundred million on this our project and all the present and the past directors have advised us on what to do and we have done them, still, the former minister refused to sign the lease agreement.

“Many years ago, Apo Traders started her business in Garki Village during the era of IBB and Garki Village was the place Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) first give to us for our business place, later we were moved to Durumi now National Assembly Quarter, from there we were also moved close to Apo round about.

“In 1990 the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) gave us a permanent place for our business with allocation paper and we were directed how to build our shop, according to AMAC plan, to the glory of God many of our members built their shop and started their business and we were all doing very well in our business, but in 2006, the Minister of FCT, Nasir El-Rufai gave us 48 hours to vacate our shops, before the 48 hours, he ordered Development Control to demolish our shops, many of our members died as a result of shock. From that time, we started trading on the road corridor”.

The petition further stated that in 2010, the Association wrote letter to the then Hon. Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sen. Bala Mohammed, who approved and directed them to look for a place that will accommodate them.

The petition added that the traders were called by an Assistant Director, Mr. Wale Aderitan who said they had secured a place for them.

“The Assistant Director called for a meeting between us and the FCDA. At the meeting, they told us that all the expenses that will be made on the said land will be taken care by us and we agreed to take care of all the expenses on the land and they introduced a surveyor for us, Earth Moving Services Nig Ltd. He change us 10.5 million naira and we paid him the money and we have the receipt.

“After some months, we found out that the FCDA did not do anything on our site. We decide to write a protest letter to FCDA and later we wrote to National Assembly under public petition that was 2012 and 2013 and they invited both parties that is FCDA and us, the Apo Traders Association. Mr. Wale spoke for FCDA and they promised National Assembly that they will give us all the documents of the land within 3 months of that date. We started the follow up, to the glory of God on the March 2015 Sen. Bala Mohammed gave us the letter of intent in a colourful event in Apo.

“The lease agreement was drafted by FCDA legal department and we pay for the Job. we have written various agencies, Director DSS, Inspector General Police. Commissioner of Police, National Assembly, all the Directors of FCDA both present and the past, permanent secretaries and legal counsel”, the traders said.

Appealing to the lawmakers for help, the traders said, “we want to use this opportunity to plead with you your excellency to come to our aid and help us because so many of our members have died and many properties have been destroyed without compensation or reallocation.”

In his remarks, Hon. Ugochinyere, assured that the petition will be addressed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“The petition will be laid before the House for legislative action”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the 7 lawmakers, who represented the 43 lawmakers from the South East at the occasion, Hon. Obi Aguocha, thanked the traders for not taking the law into their hands as a result of the issue, assuring that the petition will be read on the floor of the House.

“Call us anytime before you take any action. We will continue to sue for peace. It is through peace we can achieve development in this place. We will read your petition in the House tomorrow or next”, the lawmaker said.