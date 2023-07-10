Renewed cult killings in Edo claim three

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

BARELY 24 hours after a middle-aged man identified as Ehis Dada was killed on his way home from the church which is suspected to be cult-related, three persons were on Monday afternoon allegedly shot dead at different locations in the state Capital by alleged cultists.

Vanguard gathered that the renewed cult killings in Benin are between members of the Black Axe confraternity and their Maphite counterparts.

One of the victims, identified as Schoolboy said to be a member of Maphite was gunned down around Okhun junction, Oluku Quarters by members of the rival group who were alleged to have hit a police officer with their GLK 350 4Matic Car with Registration N0: DGE Edo 170 AL, before snatching his AK 47 raffle.

The suspected cultists who were alleged to have used the AK 47 raffle snatched from the police officer to kill their victims later abandoned their GLK car around the Appico area in Upper Sokponba Road, following a hot chase by security operatives.

Two of the other victims whose identities and the cult groups they belong to could not be asserted as they were reportedly killed at different locations in Uselu-Ugbowo axis in Benin.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said the Command was aware “of the killings but we cannot say if it is cult related. Our tactical team have swung into action, the investigation is on and by tomorrow (Tuesday), we will be able to get a clearer picture”.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for comment