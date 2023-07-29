Real reason I worked behind the camera – Ego Boyo

By Benjamin Njoku

Ace-actress and producer Ego Boyo started her career in front of the camera, when she played the role of Anne Haastrup in the early 90s popular TV series, “Checkmate’ and Amaka Igwe’s ‘Violated.’

The actress suddenly disappeared from the screen, but later, resurfaced, working behind the camera, where she’s currently holding sway.

Boyo admitted that it’s a huge honour when you are in front of the camera as an actor. But in her case, Boyo explained that she decided to go behind the camera because ‘I wanted to be in control of the stories I told and how the stories were told. That was why I went behind the camera.”

Speaking further, while in a chat with NollyNow,the ageless actress hinted about her readiness to return to her first love-acting if she’s offered a role in a movie.

“I’m still interested in returning to acting if I am offered a role in a movie,” Boyo hinted.

She described her journey in the movie industry as ‘memorable’, citing her sheer love for acting, directing and making movies as what have gotten me this far in the industry.

Boyo, however, recalled her time on screen, saying “I enjoyed it at a time before the advent of social media. But I am still a member of the actors’ guild, which means I still want to act.”

On the lingering issue of old and new Nollywood practitioners, Boyo said that she does not believe in the division.

“We are all filmmakers who are trying to make films and we should all make films to the best of our abilities to entertain, educate or inform. I am not interested in the old or new Nollywood controversy”.