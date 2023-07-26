PSG offers Osimhen €50m

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen €50m, which is equivalent to N43bn, if he makes the move to in this transfer window.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis expects to receive a million-dollar offer for the player and has credited PSG as the only club that can afford the Nigeria international.

Meanwhile, other top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have withdrawn from negotiations for Osimhen over De Laurentiis’ high asking price.

Recall that last week, PSG made an offer of €120m for Osimhen which the Serie A champions have already rejected.

According to several reports, Napoli values Osimhen at €150m and no club is currently willing to meet that asking price.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” De Laurentiis told Mediaset.

“If (PSG president) Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m we wait and see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

A report in Sky Sports said PSG have reached a €300M deal with Al-Hilal for Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, although the player has not yet agreed to play in Saudi Arabia.

Should Mbappe leave the French team, Osimhen would be the striker’s ideal replacement.

According to elfutbolero.us, if Napoli buy the 24-year-old, the player could receive a salary of €50m to be the star of the team but Osimhen is not keen on a move to the Ligue 1.

Osimhen scored 26 goals and made five assists in 32 league appearances last season, which was crucial to the Partenopei winning the Serie A title for the first time in over three decades.

The Napoli star also became the first African to claim the prestigious Capocannoniere award, given to the top scorer in Serie A.