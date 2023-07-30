Prepare to rest from all challenges

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s give thanks to God that has kept us to the last Sunday in the month of July, commonly called the month of Perfection.

The month of July 2023 would be over in a couple of days but have you seen it as the season of rest from all challenges?

Challenges give us worries but the Lord Jesus gives rest from them all.

Jesus said to us, Matthew11 vs. 28-30: ( NIV) “ Come to me all you who are burdened, and I will give you rest…….”.

Brethren, a delay in child bearing is a burden that we carry in our hearts. It is also a burden that is visible to others. Some may mock you, others may pray for you but none of them can feel the pains that a couple feels when they experience a delay in child bearing.

However, rest from such worries also become visible when the baby or babies are born.

Let’s again consider the significance of the seventh month.

Deuteronomy 28 vs. 7 (KJV) states: The Lord shall cause thine enemies that rise against thee to be smitten before thy face: they shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways”.

When challenges flee from your life seven times, it means they are gone forever and you will have rest.

That would be your portion even before this month ends in Jesus name.

The figure seven is also significant in the work of the LORD. Genesis 2 vs. 2 ( KJV) : “ And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made”.

God chose the seventh day to have rest. You too should make up your mind to rest from all troubles this seventh month.

Perhaps this is the seventh year that you have been waiting for a life partner, cheer up, the season of rest from all troubles is here.

But you must be prepared to carry your burden to the burden bearer, JESUS .

How? You need to carry your burden to the Lord in prayer. If you have been praying once a day, make your prayer time at least seven times.

When you cry unto the Lord he will surely hearken unto you.

Enough of tears, enough of worries that make you look older than your age, embrace Jesus and the joy of the Lord will radiate in your life.

Perhaps, you have been diagnosed with medical challenges. Fear not, no challenge is beyond God.

Every challenge has an expiry date provided you cry to the Master, the one that turns sorrow to joy.

It is written in Psalm 138 vs. 8 : “ The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth forever: forsake not the works of thine own hands”.

God is able to perfect every imperfection in your life but you too must be ready to do the will of God.

Refuse to be held down by the pleasures of life. They do not give you permanent rest.

The man who drinks to subdue worries merely gets temporary relief that could eventually shorten his life.

On the other hand, the man or woman that makes up his or her mind to serve and worship the Lord qualifies for permanent rest from all the challenges of life.

Haven’t you heard that “….. weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”. Psalm 30 vs. 5.

When joy comes, it is permanent. Whereas, any challenge is temporary.

Isaiah 25 vs. 8 tells us : “ He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it”.

The key words for us here are “ and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces”.

The question is, are you tired of tears that have not produced results. Do you keep staring at the doctor’s report that your eggs are weak and cannot produce children, or the report that states that your fluid as a man is infertile?.

I pray that the Spirit of God empowers you to look away from those results that frighten you so that your miracles can roll in.

If you continue to focus on those results or allow yourself to be deceived to seek help from ungodly sources, the challenges of life may remain with you forever.

That would not be your portion in Jesus name.

Brethren, you have your part to play in the manifestation of your miracle. If you sit and do nothing or continue to be bitter or blame people for your plight, for so long would the challenges remain.

Even when you know that human beings are behind your challenges, the solution lies in your relationship with God.

Why? The reason is simply because, you are unable to handle the forces of darkness that have caused you to be unfruitful. If you could handle them, they wouldn’t have succeeded in holding you down.

It should dawn on you that the only one that can make you overcome the forces of darkness is GOD and only God. There is no alternative.

We are told in Deuteronomy 28 vs. 1-4 : “ And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command the this day, that the LORD thy God will set the on high above all nations of the earth:

And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God.

Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field.

Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep”.

From the above passage, brethren, it is clear that you are expected to do something.

That is , hearken diligently to the voice of God, observer and do all his commandments. The three are interwoven. You may not hear the voice of God unless you observe and do his commandments.

Where God in his mercy decides to speak to you, are you prepared to fully obey?

Do you know that the Holy Spirit of God can direct you to the clinic that you should visit if your case requires physical attention?

Brethren, you are unlikely to hear God speak if you do not meditate on the word of God.

In this month of perfection that is only a few days to go, the God of perfection can still visit you if you improve on your relationship with the LORD.

Brethren the month of July is also seen as the month of the fulfillment of your heart’s desires.

When you experience perfection, you will testify to a new beginning.

Get off your feet and draw nearer to Jesus.

The month of perfection for 2023 in human calendar may be rolling away but the God of Perfection is permanently with you if you stay close to Him.

Fear not, the season of perfection for you is not over.

May I remind you that R.C.C.G 71st Annual Convention with the theme: “ Beyond Expectation” holds from August 7-13th.

Laughter Foundation Christian Ministry also has a two Sundays special programme titled “ Remember me O Lord” August 6 and August 13,2023.

Create time to attend any of these programmes and the God of Perfection would surprise you.

Shalom!