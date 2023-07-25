Popular Anambra native doctor kidnapped in his hotel

…He’s yet to regain freedom — Police

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A popular native doctor based in his hometown, Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was kidnapped on Sunday night in one of his hotels in the town.

The native doctor, Chinedu Nwangwu, also known as Akwa okuko tiwara aki (an egg that breaks palm nut), was believed to possess the power of disappearance, but could not disappear when the kidnappers came for him.

His two aides were said to have been killed in the vicinity of the hotel before the kidnappers effortlessly took him away.

Regarded as one of the strongest native doctors in Anambra State, it was a surprise that he was kidnapped with so much ease in his hotel, Triple P Hotel, which is one of the three hotels he built in Oba.

The Anambra State Police command has confirmed his kidnap as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Toochukwu Ikenga, said the incident happened around 11:30 pm, Sunday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has already ordered operatives to go after his abductors and ensure his release.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Police Command has debunked social media claims that the native doctor, Nwangwu, has regained his freedom.

However, social media users have been claiming that Nwangwu turned into a lion and scared his abductors, who allegedly abandoned him and fled.

They also claimed that he had since returned to his house and was being welcomed by members of his community.

But the police have debunked the claim, saying security operatives were still working to ensure his release, adding that there is no information yet concerning the return of the native doctor.

“I don’t have such information before me,” the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikenga, said.

While some social media users have been making a mockery of the native doctor over his kidnap despite the powers he was said to possess, others, apparently his admirers, were the ones posting old videos that he turned into a lion and scared his abductors.