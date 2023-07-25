Police parade 78 suspects over various offences in Borno

…gives clarification on how police constable was stabbed to death by hoodlums

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command in Maiduguri under the leadership of the new Police Commissioner, Yusufu Lawal has paraded 78 suspects engaged into various offences, including a wanted criminal that was involved in a case of Culpable Homicide which was reported on 13th May, 2023 at Dala Bulumkutu area of the metropolis.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday at the State Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, CP Lawal explained that since he took over barely a week ago, he had rolled out his work plan for policing excellence which encompasses proactive crime prevention strategies and community engagement.

The police Boss also clarified that, on 23/07/2023 at about 1627hrs a group of hoodlums attacked F/No. 521281 PC Babagana Mala attached to Police crack unit and deployed to Foward Operation Base (FOB) at Malari village, Konduga LGA along Artillery area, Maiduguri.

According to the CP, “the Police Constable (deceased) came home on permission, was stabbed with a sharp object on his back by his assailants, and on receipt of distress call, the Police patrol team responded and rescued the victim to Maiduguri specialist hospital for treatment where he was later certified dead.

“Police undercover operatives obtained a video clip of the incident from a good Samaritan which led to the arrest of the following suspects identified as one Usman Audu ‘M’ aged 20yrs old, Hauwa Usman ‘f’ aged 20yrs, Aisha Musa ‘f’ 19yrs, Abba Bala ‘m’ 20yrs, Sunday Garba ‘m’ 21yrs, David Paul ‘m’ 35yrs, Mohammed Abubakar ‘m’ 19yrs, Jude Eze ‘m’ 37yrs, Amaechi Abdulsalam Afochibe ‘m’ 37yrs and Nduibuse Nnaji ‘m’ 34yrs. Case transferred to State CID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”

“You may recall during my maiden briefing, I rolled out my work plan for policing excellence which encompasses proactive crime prevention strategies and community engagement.

Towards the realization of this objective, the Command has taken bold step to checkmate youths involvements in violent crime, criminalities and anti-social behavior. This will reduce the fear of crime and improve quality of life issues and ease of doing business, particularly in Maiduguri metropolitan city and beyond.

“In line with the above, Joint raids were carried out at vulnerable points and hotspots including uncompleted buildings within the metropolis and neighborhood around Yannono, Abuja Sheraton, Njimtilo, Bayan Quarters, Galadima, Kasuwan shanu, Santiago, Bayan Texaco, Koren Tanki, Tashan Bama, London Ciki, Tudun Wada, Tashan Kano, and Borno Express.

“Seventy eight (78) suspects were arrested including a wanted criminal involved in a suspected case of Culpable Homicide which was reported on 13th May, 2023 at Dala Bulumkutu area.” He said.

Giving other details of the successes recorded against criminal suspects, the CP said, “On the 22/07/2023 at about 1600hrs a syndicate of young women namely; Fatima Mohammed ‘F’ aged 19yrs old, Fatima Ali ‘f’ aged 21yrs old, Khadija Musa ‘f’ aged 20yrs old and Maryam Garba ‘f’ aged 19yrs old all of Dala area Maiduguri were arrested by police patrol team in possession of provisions and food stuffs suspected to have been stolen from two shops located at Ngomari Airport area Maiduguri; one carton of maggi, one packet of spaghetti, one and half jerican of groundnut oil, one mosquito net, two cartons of Go-fresh drinks, two boxes of safety matches, two measures of flour, spices, one packet of mosquito coil and one bag of semovita belonging to one Mohammed Adam and Adamu Umaru both of Ngomari airport Area Maiduguri.

“The young women went to the shops in flown gowns (HIJJAB) pretending to purchase some items, while one of them was pricing the goods, others were busy shoplifting and concealing the stolen items underneath their gown which they loaded in a waiting tricycle, ridden by their male conspirator, Adamu Shettima ‘m’ 25yrs. The suspects were intercepted by Police patrol team.”

According to Yusufu Lawal During preliminary investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crimes and all the exhibits were recovered, the tricycle used for the conveyance of the goods was impounded and the rider confessed being their accomplice.

“Similarly, on the 22/07/2023 at about 1700hrs based on distress call, Police surveillance/ patrol team intercepted a group of hoodlums who snatched Infinix Hot 8 phone valued about N160,000 from one Mohammed Umar ‘m’ around GSM Market Bulumkutu, Maiduguri and zoomed off in a Keke Napep tricycle with Body No. BUK 400.

“The syndicate operates in and around the metropolis using KEKE NAPEP TRICYCLES to commit their criminal act. The Police surveillance patrol team gave a hot pursuit and arrested the following suspects identified as; one Mohammed A Mohammed, ’m’ 20yrs,Adam Abubakar’m’20yrs, Umaru Zubairu ‘m’ 19yrs,Bukar Ali ’m’ 21yrs, and Goni Suleiman ’m’ 23yrs all of Ngomari Airport area, Maiduguri.

“The stolen handset was recovered in their possession; the tricycle used in the perpetration of the crime was also recovered to ITE Police Division. Cases transferred to State CID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police therefore wishes to advise parents to always show keen interest on the type of friends and peer group, their children/wards are associating with who may have negative influence on them.

Also, he pleaded with religious leaders, community elders and other relevant stakeholders to give the Police timely information on the activities of unpatriotic elements and suspected peddlers of drugs and other illicit substances who hibernate in their neighborhoods, as the Command shall remain resolute and committed in checkmating acts of lawlessness and excesses of youths across the state.