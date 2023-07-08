Police ‘arrest’ cow meant for Cult Day celebration in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police in Osun have ‘arrested” a cow meant to be used for July cult day celebration in Osogbo, the state capital.

The State Police Command had on Thursday warned against ‘Cult Day Celebration’ which is usually celebrated by Aye confraternity on every July 7, warning that it will arrest anyone involved in unlawful gathering.

To ensure strict compliance, the command mounted surveillance across the state throughout Friday with different units patrolling identified spots.

However, it was gathered that the cult members from different locations gathered at Egbatedo area of the state capital to celebrate the day.

But residents of the area alerted the Anti-cult unit of the police who invaded the community to effect arrest of the suspected cultists.

The suspects, took to their heels upon sighting police operatives, abandoning the cow, which they already marked, “Oroki Aye group, 7/7” with a symbol of axe on the cow, which was siezed by the police team.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the cow was arrested by the police team after the suspect fled from the scene.