Plateau: Three suspected bandits neutralized in Mangu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The combat team of Operation Safe Haven on Wednesday neutralized three suspected bandits believed to be among those terrorizing communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.



The spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya in a statement in Jos said, “A Combat Team from Operation SAFE HAVEN whilst responding to a distress call in Mangu LGA today, 12 July 2023 were ambushed along the Mangun-Pushit-Mangu road by a group of bandits believed to be amongst the miscreants fermenting trouble in Mangu LGA.



“Troops professionally and decisively cleared the ambush neutralizing 3 of the bandits in the process and recovered 3 x AK 47 Rifles,14 rounds of 7.62 Special rounds, 1 x Motorcycle and a Constabulary Police ID card while others escaped with gunshot wounds. The Commander Operations SAFE HAVEN and General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Major General AE Abubakar reiterated that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in the discharge of its mandate within the ambit of the law and would continue to be firm, bold, decisive and just.



“He said that the protection of lives and property of citizens remains paramount and that with the redeployment of his Headquarters to Mangu LGA, all distress calls would be responded to promptly as several Combat Teams have been dispatched to remote areas in the Local Government for enhanced rapid response.”