Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail —Ex-aide

A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun has disclosed that any attempt to suspend the former Osun State Governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fail.

This is as the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal stated that the warning was illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their anti-party activities had walked out on the party voluntarily.

Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement on Friday said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and four of his former aides, were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We have it on high authority that the Ilesa Ward 8 executives of the APC, which is Aregbesola’s ward, were manipulated on Wednesday to sign a blank sheet of paper on the false pretence that the APC state leadership wanted to get their commitment to the progress of the party.

“We are also reliably informed that a huge amount of money was given to the ward executives by an emissary sent by Oyetola and other conspirators.

“We note that having failed in the various attempts to blackmail Aregbesola, Oyetola and others resorted to unjustly suspend Aregbesola to stall the reconciliation between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We want to state it clear that any attempt to suspend Aregbesola will fail”.

However, Lawal in a statement issued by Osun APC’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi said those peddling the information were afraid of their shadows and guilty of mere attention seeking.

to effect the formal suspension of Aregbesola, the immediate-past interior minister should justify the potent reasons why he and his co-travellers are qualified to retain the membership of the party that they have been working against its interest.

“It is apparent that with the suspension allegation, Aregbesola is flying a kite for a devilish plan he has in the offing for the party in Osun State.

“The Osun APC does not need to waste its time on Aregbesola and his co-travellers who had since deliberately suspended themselves from the party by walking out on it and abdicated their statutory responsibilities to the party.

“When last were Aregbesola and his men and women sighted at the ward, local, state, senatorial, state and federal engagements of the party to justify their continuous loyalty and membership of the APC in Osun State?”