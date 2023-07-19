Pioneer PFSO Chair, Subaru Anataku is dead

Maritime

By Godwin Oritse

A former head of security at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and pioneer Chairman of the Port Facility Security Officers Forum, PFSO, of the Lagos Maritime Security Zone, LMSZ, Mr. Subaru Anataku is dead.

Chairman of the group Mr. Adewole Gege, said Anataku died in a hospital in Surulere, Lagos, on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was aged 66.

He was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

Anataku was the Port Security Officer (PSO) at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa before his retirement about four years ago.

According to Gege, “Alhaji A. A. Subaru was an astute security officer that served Nigerian Ports Authority meritoriously and retired from service without blemish.

“He will be remembered for his uprightness, dedication, hardwork, integrity, and intelligence.

“He served in various committees including LARPAC, which helped in the decongestion of Apapa-Tin Can road.

“He was also a pioneer chairman of the Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN), and served as a Port Security Officer (PSO) in different port locations.”