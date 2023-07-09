Photos: Fire destroys goods worth millions in Aba market

Traders have lost goods worth millions of naira and cash to a night fire incident, which occurred at Powerline Market, Aba, Abia state.

According to a residents of the area, the fire began like smoke in one area of the market in the midnight before spreading to other parts.

The cause of the fire could not been ascertained, but victims said inflammable substances kept in any part of the market could have triggered the fire.

One of the victims, Agu Igwe, said he received a phone call from a friend in the night that his shop was on fire.

Igwe, who could not control his tears while narrating the loss, cried out that his burnt shop was recently restocked.

Another trader said he took a loan from a local financial organization to buy goods.

The plastic and scrap material dealer lamented that the proceeds of his weekend sales which he kept in his shop, were burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile, the victims have appealed to the Abia State Government and good-spirited individuals for support.