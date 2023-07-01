Photos: Tinubu receives Guinea Bissau’s president in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Received the President of Guinea- Buissau and Chairman Authority ECOWAS Head of State and Government , Umaro Sissoco Embalo during his private visit to President Tinubu in Lagos State Nigeria. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, weekend, recieved President Umaro Sissoco Embaló in Lagos where he is visiting for the holidays. Embaló is also Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government,.
