Photos: Prince George marks milestone 10th birthday in symbolic ensemble

Prince George marked his 10th birthday with a new portrait released by Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday.

George, wearing different hues of blue, looked incredibly grown up in the celebratory snap, according to a report by PageSix.

The royal, who celebrates his birthday on Saturday, sported a checkered button-down and teal trousers — which he seemingly also wore on July 14 at the RAF Fairford — in the photo.

The portrait was taken earlier this month by royal photographer Millie Pilkington — rather than his mother, who is a known photography buff and routinely takes her children’s birthday photos each year.

For George’s 10th birthday portraits, the pre-teen took center stage as he sat proudly on the steps in Windsor.