Photos: Former Super Eagles striker Obinna Nsofor weds Serbian fiancee

Former Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor has officially tied the knot with his Serbian fiancee, Anastasija Radi.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, he posted a series of photos from his wedding and captioned it: ‘Mr & Mrs Nsofor’, while expressing gratitude to the wedding planners.

The wedding is said to have taken place on Sunday, July 2, at the iconic La Torre di San Marco in Brescia, Italy.

Nsofor styled in a classy blue tuxedo while his wife, Anastasija Radi, walked down the aisle in her graceful wedding dress.

Radi is an Italian-based model and influencer, of Serbian roots.

The couple are reported to have met during Nsofor’s loan stint in Germany.