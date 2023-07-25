Home » Photos » Video: Ex-CBN Gov Emefiele arrives court for trial
July 25, 2023

Video: Ex-CBN Gov Emefiele arrives court for trial

Ex-Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Tuesday stood trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged possession of a single-barrel shotgun without a license.

See photos below [Photo credit: Akeem Salau]

