Performance fees: Burna Boy, Wizkid lead the pack

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music artists have been smiling to the bank in a big way since the world’s takeover of the Afrobeats genre of music. Today, there are many avenues through which they make money and the performance fees remain an indelible part of it.

While their fortunes may have profoundly increased through revenues generated via streaming, endorsements, merchandise marketing and others, getting paid to perform at events, shows and concerts remained the surest and most trusted sources of income.

Of course, what artists charge per show, concert and personality events is influenced by many factors too cumbersome to examine in this piece, there exists a standard they can never compromise.

So, the question of who commands the highest performance fee comes into play. In a chat with Potpourri, the Chief Executive Officer of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, gives an insight into what Nigerian top music acts charge per event, both at home and abroad. According to him,top Nigerian music stars love to charge in dollars, either at home or abroad to keep up with the world’s market forces.

“ Currently, Burna Boy is number 1 as he charges 1 million dollars or more per show. Wizkid charges between 800 thousand dollars to 1 million dollars. Davido is in third place and he charges around 500 thousand dollars, followed by Olamide who also charges 500 thousand dollars” says Cole.

He said besides the fixed performance fees charged, there are other things to be taken into consideration as the artists make other demands for themselves and their crew as part of convenience for the show.

“ Let’s take Wizkid for an instance, you have to take care of the flight, mostly a chartered flight.

The booking must be confirmed before the contract is signed and it must be one business class and 6 economy return tickets from Lagos. For accommodation, it is one penthouse suite, one premium suite and ten single standard rooms.

For Per-diem or daily allowance, it is $300 (Artiste), $200 (Manager) and $100 (crew) daily per person. And also, ground transportation and security must be provided,” he states.

Surprisingly, he said Rema ($200k) charges more than Tiwa Savage who charges 100 thousand dollars. The duo of Tems and Ayra Starr charge 50 thousand dollars apiece.

Kizz Daniel is said to charge 200K dollars while Asake goes for 100K dollars.