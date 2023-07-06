People Talk: What’s your take on JAMB vs Mmesoma saga?

By Damilola Ogunsakin

The candidate accused of fabricating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, has been prohibited from taking the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) exam for three years.



Ejikeme, a student at the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, was initially criticized by the testing organization on Sunday for artificially inflating her score to be eligible for a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.



Meanwhile, both the student and her parents had denied the accusations, claiming that Ejikeme has always been a brilliant girl who was unable to falsify her results.



But recent developments seem to give JAMB some credibility in the matter.

Today on people talk, Nigeria’s speak their mind on the JAMB vs Mmesoma saga?