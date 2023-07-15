Peggy’s open confession about her Nollywood hunk husband, Frederick Leonard

By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress Peggy Ovie, who walked down the aisle last November with one of Nollywood hunks Fredrick Leonard may not have found true love until she met the latter years back. And that’s why she has continued to confess her undying love to the actor.

Just recently, the actress was bold enough to reveal why she’s proud to call the handsome actor her husband. And the reason will surely melt your heart.

Peggy, while receiving the Best Actor award on behalf of her husband at the just concluded maiden edition of the African Indigenous Language Film Festival, held last Friday at the Freedom Park, Lagos, told the audience how her husband mesmerizes her with his acting skills.

Receiving the award, Peggy stated that she believes in Frederick Leonard and that’s why she’s proud to call him her husband.

She also recalled how she met her heartthrob in the movie industry, adding that it’s been a long journey for him after 20 years of sojourn in the limelight industry.

“My husband has been acting for 20 years. I also met him in the industry. I believe in him

“It’s been a long journey. He’s coming from nowhere and now, he’s here. I also watched him learn his craft. He loves Nollywood, his acting is something else.

“Sometimes, I really wonder how he does it. This a young man who wanted to make something out of nothing. I am proud to call him my husband.

“This award means so much to him and it also encourages him to do more,”Peggy eulogizes her husband.

The couple exchanged marital vows last November, after 10 years of fairy-tale love story.

Frederick, popularly known as Film Lord is every ladies’ man in all ramifications. Delving into acting in 2008, , after featuring in the movie, “ Indian Doctor” and the hit TV series “Disclosure” in 2009, Frederick has carved a niche for himself as one of the most sought after actors in the country’s movie industry.

Before Peggy came into his life, Frederick was linked to many damsels, but he ended up not marrying anyone of them. Then, the award-winning actor was careful in his choice of a life partner to avoid a mistake that would either ruin personality or his career.

Eventually, Frederick found his ‘jewel of inestimable value’ in Peggy , a former beauty queen, model and fashion entrepreneur, who turned out to be his best friend of many years.

She started acting in 2013 when she starred in a film directed by Uche Nancy. But she rose to fame in 2015 following her appearance in the series titled, “Husbands Of Lagos” by Rok Studios.