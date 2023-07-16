Pastor Adeboye’s romantic words for wife on her 75th birthday

Last Thursday, the Redemption City of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was a beehive of activities. It was the 75th birthday of the mother-in- Israel and wife of the General Overseer, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye.

The colourful celebration started with a birthday lecture held under the theme, ‘Effective Teaching and Discipleship through Christian Education’, and delivered by a former University of Lagos Vice Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe.

Ogundipe said that effective teaching and discipleship would lead to generations that would actively participate in nation-building by promoting virtues and spiritual growth.

The lecture was followed by a reception in honour of the celebrant and her husband, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, revealed his romantic side as he professed his undying love to the wife of his youth whom he described as a pillar and source of strength.

In celebrating his wife’s milestone, he said: “My darling, as we celebrate this momentous day, marking your 75th birthday, I Iwant to express my deepest love and admiration for you.

“Throughout the years, you have been the pillar of our family, a source of strength and inspiration, and my most cherished companion.

“Our shared journey has been adorned with happiness, laughter, and the occasional hurdle.

“Yet, amidst it all, your unwavering love and support have illuminated my path. Your wisdom, grace, and kindness, touched the lives of those around us, and I am forever grateful to have you by my side.

“As we reminisce on the beautiful memories we have

woven together, I am reminded of the countless moments that have defined our love.

“From the simple joys of everyday life to the grand adventures we have embarked upon, each has been enriched by our togetherness”

“Today, as we honor your remarkable 75th birthday, I want to celebrate the incredible person you are. Your selflessness, compassion, and generosity serve as an inspiration to us all.

“Your love knows no bounds, and your unwavering dedication to our family has been awe-inspiring.

“I consider myself truly blessed to call you my wife, and I am filled with gratitude for every single day we have spent together.

“You have been my rock, my confidante, and my partner in all aspects of life. Your presence in my world is a priceless gift that I cherish beyond measure.

“On this special occasion, I wholeheartedly wish you a joyful 75th birthday, my love. May this day be brimming with happiness, laughter, and an abundance of blessings.

“As we continue on this journey together, I eagerly anticipate creating more beautiful memories and growing old gracefully

by your side.

“Happy birthday, and may God bless you abundantly, @pastorfoluadeboye”.