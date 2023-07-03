Onitsha-Owerri Road caves in

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A cave-in has occurred at Oba in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, cutting off a section of the ever-busy Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

Only one lane of the road is currently being used by motorists and apart from cordoning off the affected area, no reconstruction has begun.

Major cracks were seen several metres along the road from the popular Oba junction and traffic had been directed to only one lane, thereby slowing down vehicular movement in the area.

Many buildings in the newly developed estates in the area are already being threatened by the slide. Some property owners were seen inspecting the extent of damage, yesterday, to decide what action to take about their newly completed houses.

Some people whose filling stations and houses are close to the site of the landslide said with the rainy season getting to its peak, there are fears that the menace might claim more land in the area.

An Onitsha-based businessman, Chief Francis Nnaka, who said he has a two-storey building close to the affected area called on the federal and state governments to intervene without further delay to save many buildings and land already acquired for development in the area.

Nnaka said: “Government cannot say that it did not know that gully erosion was developing on this spot for over one year. Last week, it was just about two feet to the road and If they had controlled it at that level, this massive slide would not have occurred. Now, hundreds of millions of naira will be spent to handle it.

“And if nothing is done immediately, both lanes of the expressway will be affected, which might lead to a complete closure of the Oba section of the road.