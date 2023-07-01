Ondo court remands Principal for faking his abduction over N12 m fraud

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A secondary school principal, Matthew Afolabi has been ordered to be remanded in prison by an Akure Magistrate Court, in Ondo state, over N12m fraud and feigning his abduction.

Afolabi, reportedly, faked his kidnap, after defrauding members of an association, Ifesowapo CTS, to the tune of N12 million. He was thereafter arrested by the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, and charged to court on two counts of fraud and faking his kidnap.

His family members, staff, friends and members of lfesowapo CTS Association, were said to have lodged the report against him at the Amotekun office in the state capital.

The prosecution counsel, Segun Akeredolu, said that the accused committed the offence around 7pm at Igbara Oke, Ifedore council area of the state.

According to Akeredolu, the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N12 million, property of Ifesowapo CTS Association members and falsely presented himself as a victim of kidnapping in order to convert the N12million to his own use. The accused claimed that he was abducted by unknown gunmen and held hostage somewhere in the bush and called his family members and friends to assist him in the payment of ransom to secure his release.

Akeredolu said that the offences contravened Sections 383 and Punishable Under Sections 390(9) and 9 of Ondo State Anti- Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010.

However, the plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Prosecutor, therefore, asked the court to remand him at Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Replying, the defence counsel, B.H Awi, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit to the remand application.

The trial Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, thereafter, ordered the remand of the accused at Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the advice from the office of the DPP.