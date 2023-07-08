Olowere: We’ve lost illustrious son – Olufaki

Olufaki of Ifaki-Ekiti, Oba Adegbenro Falore, has expressed shock over the death of a popular Ibadan-based cleric, Prophet Michael Olowere, saying the son has lost an illustrious son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olowere, Founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Agbara, Ashi, Ibadan, died on Wednesday at the age of 99.

Olufaki, in a statement issued on Saturday, described the cleric, popularly known as Baba Automatic, as a spiritual giant, whose impact extended far beyond the confines of his immediate ministry.

“With the clergyman’s death, Ifaki-Ekiti and the Christendom have lost a rare gem and true pillar of faith,” he said.

The royal father said the deceased, who hailed from Olokun family in Ilero quarters of Ifaki-Ekiti, was a leader per excellence.

He noted that Olowere, a stalwart of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), dedicated his life to spreading the message of hope, love and salvation.

“His teachings and sermons resonated deeply with both his congregation and the wider Christian community.

“He preached with eloquence and clarity, guiding many toward a stronger relationship with God,” he said.

Olufaki acknowledged the late prophet’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life, transcending religious denominations.

“Prophet Olowere was a beacon of light, illuminating the path of righteousness for all who sought solace in his words.

“His untiring dedication to the service of humanity and his unwavering faith in God made him a true giant in the Christendom.

“His loss is deeply felt, not only by his immediate congregation but by believers around the world,” he said.

The traditional ruler extended his condolences to the leadership of CAC Worldwide, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ifaki community, family, friends and followers of the late clergyman.

He urged them to find solace in the memories of Olowere’s impactful life and teachings.

The royal father called on the Christian community to come together and honour the legacy of the revered spiritual leader by ensuring the continuation of the work he started.