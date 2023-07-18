Oghara Poly Rector warns students against indecent behaviour on campus

The Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, has warned students of the Institution against prostitution, indecent dressing, hooliganism, behaviours suggestive of eroticism, consumption of hard drugs and substances, examination malpractice, deviance and criminality.

A statement signed personally by the Rector stated that the Management and staff of the Polytechnic stand in parentis loco for the students and would, therefore, not tolerate any behaviour or action that has the capability or the potential to interfere negatively with the wellbeing or future of the students as well as the image of the Polytechnic.

The Rector disclosed that a few students who engaged in shameful acts of public display of eroticism had been sanctioned and would face disciplinary action under the matriculation oath to which they subscribed.

Prof Ufuophu-Biri reinstated that the Institution’s policy on indecent dressing, indecent behaviour, prostitution, gangsterism and examination malpractice remains in force. He added that Management would not hesitate to sanction any erring student.

He disclosed that Management had banned the consumption of alcohol on campus, and the ban cuts across staff and students. The ban prevents inebriation and disinhibition, which could not tolerate in an academic or any decent setting.

The Rector pointed out, “Management is not unaware of the alarming and increasing rate of young people consuming addictive substances and hard drugs in society. However, students of the Polytechnic should not follow the crowd to engage in such acts damaging to their mental wellbeing and capable of ruining their academic journey in the Polytechnic”.

He disclosed that any student suspected to have smoked cannabis or induced his/herself with hard drugs would be apprehended and subjected to medical examination and, if found guilty, would face disciplinary action.