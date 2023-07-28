Odegbami, Okala, Chukwu, other Montreal Olympics’ Eagles grace Airpeace Investiture Award

By Biodun Busari

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, and other ex-internationals including Segun Odegbami, Emmanuel Okala, and Henry Nwosu were among veterans who had played the round leather game that attended the Airpeace Investiture Award for the 1976 Montreal Olympics on Friday morning.

The Chairman of the Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, hosted the event to honour the Nigerian football legends who boycotted the 1976 Montreal Olympics held in Canada in a demonstration against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Also, aside from the footballers, there were other Nigerian athletes who pulled out of the Olympic games in Canada, about 47 years ago, that graced the investiture award.

In an event held at the Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs, Lekki, Lagos, a statement received by Vanguard said, “Air Peace founder, Chief Alex Onyema is rewarding the athletes who forfeited their personal glory and records for the sake of fatherland.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the second string of the Airpeace Investiture Award for the 1976 Montreal Olympics will hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos same day by 5 pm.

Other veterans at the event were Sylvanus Okpala, Felix Owolabi, Adokiye Amasiamaka, Bruce Ojirogho, David Adiele, Mrs Tunde Bamidele, Sadiq Abdullahi, Andrew Atuegbu, Ifeanyi Onyedika, Yusuf Alli, and the daughters of Muda Lawal.