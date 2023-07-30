Oborevwori is a promise keeper

Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

In Nigeria and contemporary African society, it is very difficult to find leaders holding political offices or positions of authority keeping to their promises to the people they lead.

However in Delta State, one man seems to live above board in terms of keeping to his promises to the people. Governor Sheriff Francis Orowhedor Oborevwori keeps to his campaign promises and strives to advance the living conditions of the people with his Meaningful Development; Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, Enhanced Peace and Security (M.O.R.E) Agenda.

Since coming on board as captain of the Delta ship on May 29, 2023, Oborevwori has shown seriousness and consistency with his plans for the state and on a daily basis, he is winning the hearts of the people by his actions and pronouncements.

This time, it is the state workforce that bears witness to the governor’s fidelity and allegiance to the welfare of workers. Prior to his election, Oborevwori had promised civil servants the payment of their promotion arrears of about N5 billion.

In fulfillment of that promise, Oborevwori paid an unscheduled visit to the Professor Chike Edozien Secretariat on July 26, 2023 to intimate the workers with his approval to pay the workers their promotion arrears as promised during electioneering campaigns.

The governor, who was joined by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said the payment would be effected in three tranches, commencing from August, 2023. He said he had fulfilled his promise to the workers by approving payment of the promotion arrears and urged them to remain committed to their duties.

The Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, who conducted Oborevwori round the State Secretariat, expressed appreciation to the governor for approving the payment of the promotion arrears and for visiting the workers in their workplace.

He pledged the unalloyed commitment of the state’s workforce to the actualisation of the M.O.R.E Agenda.

Oborevwori’s visit to the State Secretariat threw the workers into frenzy, singing praises of him for being the first governor to visit them in their Secretariat.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 23, Oborevwori reiterated his resolve to restore the glory of the oil city of Warri. He pledged to transform the twin cities of Warri and Uvwie and environs through massive infrastructural renewal and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at Effurun during the thanksgiving in honour of the Speaker Emomotimi Guwor, the governor said his administration would demolish structures built along waterways as part of measures to address the lingering issue of flooding in Warri and environs.

Oborevwori warned against dumping of refuse on drainages to give way for free flow of flood water in the area and assured that his administration will rebuild infrastructure in Warri with good roads, flyovers, drainages and street lights.

Worried about the activities of oil thieves in the Niger Delta, the governor has also tasked the Nigerian Navy to work assiduously in curbing illegal activities in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Oborevwori gave the charge on Tuesday when he received the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral U.S.A Chugali, at Government House, Asaba.

He lauded the Navy for its effort in securing Nigeria’s waterways, adding that with Delta making up 40 percent of coastal areas in the country, the state would continue to need the support of the Navy in securing its waterways and oil production assets.

Earlier, Chugali, who was in the state on familiarisation visit to units under his Command and to interface with critical stakeholders in the state, commended Oborevwori for the assistance given to his men and other security agencies in Delta. He assured that the cordial relationship existing between the Navy and the state would be sustained.

Same day, he called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to declare a state of emergency on substance abuse and illicit drugs trafficking in the country.

The governor made the call while playing host to the agency’s Assistant Commandant General (Narcotics) and Director of Administration and Establishment, Alhaji Hamisu Lawal, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that the charge had become necessary as it would go a long way in helping to mitigate the worrisome trend of substance and illicit drugs abuse in the country.

Oborevwori listed the factors responsible for substance and illicit drug abuse to include poor socio-economic background, bad parenting, family problems, poor academic performance and social pressure.

The governor, who condemned the incident involving the NDLEA that led to the death of a child in Okpanam, noted that the issue of substance abuse and illicit drugs was on the increase in the contemporary Nigerian society and appealed to the agency to sustain its effort aimed at ensuring that Nigeria becomes a substance abuse and illicit drugs free nation.

Earlier, the guest, accompanied by the State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. Abubakar Wada, disclosed that the Okpanam saga was not intentional, adding that the agency was grateful to the state government for its prompt intervention on the issue.

In another development, Oborevwori, on Wednesday, said the state government would partner the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators of Nigeria (ICMC) in promoting sustainable peace and unity.

He spoke while playing host to the leadership of the ICMC, led by the Vice President, Mr. Victor Ojaide.

The governor noted that the programmes of the Institute were very vital as they helped in building the human capacity needed to entrench a sound culture of peace that would ultimately engender societal growth and development.

Oborevwori pointed out that the ICMC programmes, which he undertook, actually helped him to successfully pilot the affairs of the state House of Assembly for six years.

Earlier, Ojaide, who represented the President of the Institute, Dr. Agada John Elachi, described the governor as a consensus builder who made history by becoming the longest serving Speaker in Delta.

In keeping to his electoral promise of ensuring fairness and equity in terms of appointments and projects, Oborevwori, also on Wednesday, reassured Deltans of his desire to be governor for all irrespective of party, tribal and religious inclinations.

Speaking at a public presentation of a book on Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s stewardship titled, ‘Hope and Fulfillment’ in Asaba, he said all parts of the state would be adequately carried along in his M.O.R.E Agenda.

The governor held that his administration would not only consolidate on the achievements recorded by his predecessor but would also do more for Deltans and residents of the state.

While saying that more appointments would be made in due course, Oborevwori enjoined those who have not been given appointment not to despair, adding that they should continue to work with the state government in order to expand the frontiers of sustainable development in the state.

He applauded the authors, Messrs Olisa Ifeajika, Frank Igwebueze, Sunny Ogefere, Chukwudi Abiandu, Pius Mordi, Felix Ofou, Nelson Egware and Mr. Kingsley Kwubosu, for their painstaking research and efforts in putting together, the book which chronicled the massive developmental strides of the Okowa administration, even as he commended his predecessor for his outstanding accomplishments in the governance of the state for eight years.

In his remarks, Okowa, who expressed appreciation to the authors of the book, thanked Deltans for the cooperation given to his administration which, he said, enabled it to succeed.

He pointed out that the success story of his administration was made possible by a combination of the collective efforts of the people that worked with him and the cooperation of Deltans.

As a compassionate leader that he is, Oborevwori, on Thursday, charged political appointees to always stay connected with the people by visiting their homes regularly and assisting them in view of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor, who gave the charge while swearing-in nine Special Advisers, at the Government House, Asaba, reminded the appointees that they were first politicians before becoming political appointees.

Those sworn-in were: Chief Edwin Uzor, Rt. Hon Solomon Funkekeme, Rt. Hon Basil Ganagana, Chief Tony Anechi, Chief Mrs Eunice Anirah, Chief Mrs Shimite Bello, Mr Griftson Omatsuli, Olorogun Jaro Egbo and Chief Anthony Ofoni.

Oborevwori charged the appointees to find creative solutions to social challenges bedeviling the people and urged them to study the strategic thrust of his administration’s policy agenda.

*Ahon is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State