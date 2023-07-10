NYSC relocates Plateau orientation camp over attacks, killings

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In light of the wave of attacks by gunmen that tragically resulted in the deaths of several individuals in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a significant change.

The venue for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp in the state will be altered.

On Monday, the NYSC, through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, released a statement designed to inform the public, particularly prospective corps members, regarding the new location.

As the statement explained, the permanent orientation camp in Mangu will, for the time being, no longer serve as the venue for the orientation course for prospective corps members.

On the contrary, the camping exercise will temporarily take place at Waye Foundation.

This venue is located by Buken Academy Doi-Du, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, and has been designated as the interim NYSC orientation camp.

Eddy Megwa emphasized that “All prospective corps members are by this information expected to report at the new orientation camp (Waye Foundation by Buken Academy) on the dates specified in their call-up letters.

“The decision to change the venue of the orientation camp effectively demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to the safety and well-being of corps members.

“By relocating to a more secure area, the NYSC aims to lessen potential risks and establish a conducive environment for the corps members to undergo their orientation training.

“The NYSC remains unwavering in its dedication to the safety and well-being of corps members.”