Nyesom Wike, ex- PDP, G5 gov makes Tinubu’s ministerial list

Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been named as one of the ministerial nominees expected to serve in the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike’s appointment comes after weeks of speculations that the former PDP and G5 governor would be appointed the serve in the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Tinubu’s government.

A famous lawyer and politician, Wike served as the sixth governor of the Rivers state between 2015 and 2023.

Wike was born on December 13th, 1963, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Nigeria. He is the son of Reverend Nlemanya Wike. How old is Governor Nyesom Wike? The Governor is 57 years as of 2020.

He celebrates his birthdays on December 13th, every year. Educational background Having been brought up in Rivers State, he attended Government Secondary School Eneka in Obiakpor, Rivers State, where he sat for his O’level exams.

After graduating, he proceeded to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUT), where he obtained a degree in Law.

The Governor then joined Nigeria Law School and completed his studies in 1997. He also holds a Masters degree in Political and Administrative Studies from the same university.

His career After his education, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike worked briefly in the private legal practice before he ventured into politics.

He was elected as the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) for two terms from 1999 to 2007. He distinguished himself as one of the best performing chairpersons of the council.

While he was in office, Ezebunwo served as Deputy President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, in 2004 and was later elected the President of ALGON. He was also an African representative in the Commonwealth Local Governments Forum.

When he finished his tenure as LGA’s Executive chairman, he got appointed as the Chief of staff at the Government House in Port Harcourt. He was also assigned as the general manager of the campaign team during Governor Amaechi’s re-election campaign.

On July 14th, 2011, he was appointed Minister of Rivers State for Education, and later as Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after Mrs Riqqayatu was sacked.

However, he resigned voluntarily to vie for Governorship of Rivers State on the People’s Democratic Party’s ticket. On December 8th, 2014, he won the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial election primaries and subsequently won the general elections in April the following year.

On April 3rd, 2019, he was re-elected as the Governor of Rivers State in the 2019 general elections.

As a lawyer and politician, Wike’s significant contribution to the development of various government systems can not go unmentioned. During his tenure as the Minister of State for Education, he made a remarkable impact in the sub-sector of basic education.

He spearheaded a nationwide reform of the nation’s education system. Some of the notable programs he championed for include: Enabling access to quality education for about nine million Almajiri children in Northern Nigeria.

He pushed the program through by constructing dedicated schools in affected states. Construction of basic education vocational training schools for out-of-school children in Southern Nigeria.

Construction of Special Girl-Education Schools for less privileged girls in 16 states of the country. He championed the free distribution of books across the nation, and since 2011, over sixty million textbooks and library resource materials have been distributed.

As a result of his dedicated efforts to improve the lifestyle of his people in Nigeria, he has scooped two awards. They include: The Nigeria National award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

On February 23rd, 2018, The Sun Newspapers honoured him with the Governor of the Year Award 2017.

The former Rivers governor is a family man. Wike has a beautiful wife, Eberechi, and their children are Jordan, Joaquin, and Jazmyne.