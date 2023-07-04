Nwifuru provides succour for battered widow in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru, Tuesday reiterated her commitment towards ensuring that she gets justice for Ebonyi women.

Chief Mrs. Nwifuru stated this in her office on Monday, when she received a report of an incident in Ohaukwu local Government Area, concerning a widow who was battered by three young men (names withheld).

On receiving the report, she directed the commissioner for women’s affairs and social development to visit the Local Government where the incident occurred to confirm the incident and ensure that it was properly handled.

The commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Hon Felicia Nwakpuma in the company of the Ohaukwu LGA Chairman Prince Ikechukwu Odono visited the area and confirmed that the widow has been hospitalized and the suspects arrested as directed by the Ohaukwu LGA chairman.

It was also discovered that the widow was beaten because her goat ate the cassava stem of the three men.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development appreciated the Ohaukwu LGA chairman for his effort on the current situation and explained that the wife of the Governor is determined to follow the matter to ensure justice as her office will not tolerate any form of abuse on Ebonyi women.

The Hon Commissioner also stated that Chief Mrs. Nwifuru has directed that her office start a sensitization programme and create awareness to stop injustice against women in the state.

The Commissioner appealed to Ebonyians to always report any form of violence to the appropriate quarters.

The First Lady also sent some items to the widow.

In her remarks, the Widow appreciated the mother of the state for alleviating her plight.