NSCDC arrests 15 suspected vandals in A-Ibom

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo —THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it had apprehended no fewer than 15 suspects and impounded seven trucks loaded with 315,000 litres of substance suspected to be illegally acquired petroleum products in Akwa Ibom State.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this in Uyo, saying the Anti-Vandal Squad of the command arrested the suspects on the Calabar-Itu highway on July 7, acting on credible intelligence.

He said: “Our newly rejigged Anti-Vandal Squad has arrested 15 suspects for suspected criminal conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products.

“We have impounded seven trucks with a combined capacity of 315,000 litres of illegally acquired petroleum products.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine if the product is crude oil or High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) as claimed by the suspects.

“Samples of the products have been obtained and would be taken for forensic analysis at an NNPC laboratory, after which the suspects will be charged to court.

“From preliminary investigations, the waybills presented showed an expired licence to deal in petroleum products.”

The commandant warned that the corps would not tolerate any form of criminality, economic sabotage and vandalism of government critical infrastructure in the state, as anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.