Nothing will stop Obaseki’s quest to end cultism in Edo – CoS

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Chief of Staff to the governor of Edo, Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha has said the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki has vowed to flush out cultism and cult-related activities in all parts of the state and would not be blackmailed or intimidated by any group.

Iyoha while reacting to viral audio attacks on him and the clampdown on suspected cultists in their hideouts said with support from security agencies, cultism would become history in the state adding that the strategy being deployed would be extended to tertiary institutions in the state adding that the government cannot be intimidated or blackmailed.

It was gathered that Iyoha was instrumental to the recent raiding of several hideouts of different cult groups in parts of Benin City including Ekosodin, largely populated by students where suspected cultists always run to hide after committing crime, a hotel in Oluku said to be owned by a popular politician and businessman which was being used by a particular cult group and another hotel in Iyoha along NIFOR road said to be used by another cult group.

The Chief of Staff told journalists that “Those attacking me are the ones trying to hide and they are becoming tired of hiding because they can no longer be accommodated by their benefactors.

“We learnt that they killed somebody again last night but that will not deter us. We are going to flush them out this time, we are ready to confront them, I am personally involved in it. We already have a team that understands these cultists and they have also resolved that they are taking their hands off cultism.

He said the government is “coming after you if you are a killer, if you are a cultist and you don’t want to stop the activities.”

Iyoha said those who are ready to leave cultism would be profiled and their biometrics and that all of them rival cult groups would know each other and check each other’s activities to maintain peace in the land.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the state government through the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq. warned against violence and terror in the state.

Part of the statement read: “The State Government has taken actions to quell the violence and irresponsible acts even as suspects have been apprehended and taken into custody.

“We stress without equivocation that no matter the campaign of terror, resort to violence and evil ploy to blackmail and tarnish the image of government, the State will stop at nothing and spare no expense in fishing out any perpetrator of these criminal activities.

“The State Government therefore advises parents and guardians to restrain their children and wards from engaging in actions that imperil the lives of others, which is intended to create a sense of insecurity in the State. No one will be spared, and we will ensure that the long arm of the Law catches up with anyone found culpable in these dastardly acts.”