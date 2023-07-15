Northern youths advise Tinubu against appointing sycophants as aides, ministers

…lash out at ex-President Buhari’s aides as monumental failure

By Adeola Badru

The Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has advised President Bola Tinubu against appointing sycophants as aides and ministers to prevent his administration from failing.

The northern youths group, also urged the President to select serious-minded people with the country’s interests at heart.

The group in a statement issued by its President, James Sabastine Danbaki on Saturday and made available to Vanguard, said the advice became necessary for Tinubu to select the best hands to help him move the country forward.

“Not having capable aides or ministers to assist in discharging the necessary responsibilities means that this administration has failed,” the statement said.

Danbaki said further: “We want to use this medium to appeal to President Bola Tinubu not to, in anyway, give audience to any of the former aides of ministers in the administration of the immediate-past government, because they are monumental failures.”

“Professor Chris Imumolen, who created an educational platform that has supported lots of young brilliant Nigerians home and abroad is one of the few Africans listed in the World Book of Greatness for his selfish accomplishment in the field of humanity and education,” Danbaki said.

The statement, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the President in appointing ministers, as selecting good hands across the six-geopolitical zones was not easy.

The northern youths group president stressed the need for the president to appoint detribalised persons who share the same set goals with him.

Danbaki then commended Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy and unifying the exchange rate.