Nine killed in plane crash in Sudan

Nine people were killed in a plane crash in Sudan’s coastal city of Port Sudan, the Sudanese army said Sunday in a press release.

The army said the crash was due to a technical failure and that four military personnel were on board, according to Anadolu Agency.

“A civilian Antonov plane today crashed at Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the deaths of nine people, including four military personnel. One child survived the crash,” said the statement by the office of the spokesperson of the armed forces.

Port Sudan in the Red Sea state is one of the cities that have been under the control of the Sudanese army since the war broke out in the country on April 15 this year.

The crash occurred after more than three months of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and states in western Sudan.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since the start of the war in Sudan, which was already suffering from tribal clashes and economic troubles.