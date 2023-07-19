‘Nigerian factor responsible for illegal check points’ – Seme Customs boss

By Eguono Odjegba

Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has attributed the large number of check points manned by security agents along the especially between Agbara, Badagry and Seme to what they called ‘Nigerian factor’.

Fielding questions from journalists in his office recently about the high presence of security check points amongst others along the road, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi mni, explained that as the lead agency amongst others in Seme Border, his office has done all that is required to encourage every agency of government operating within and around the border to cut down on the menace without much success.

He however, agreed that the intractable situation has so far promoted high traffic petty smuggling of all manners, which also became the incentive that has continued to attract security agencies and their personnel, akin to a sugar infested wood attracting ants.

Apparently reluctant to hit the nail on the head, he nonetheless explained that his officers have restricted themselves to the three approved check points, which include the ones at Gbaji Bridge and Agbara Bridge, while any other is purely patrol based, which merely respond to intelligence.

Our reporter had counted over 20 police checkpoints, six Immigration Service check points, with three Army, two Civil Defence, two NDLEA, one Road Safety Commission, just between Badagry roundabout and Seme boarder. In some places, the police check points are up to six within 100 meters.

While making attempts to offer some honest explanation, Nnadi pleaded passionately not to report the details of his explanations in order not to cast aspersions on the Service’s sister agencies, adding that the collective decision to dismantle the unbecoming illegal check points is ongoing except that it is slow.

He further explained that his predecessor, now ACG Mohammed Jibo, had put in place a robust arrangement that is acceptable for decent and responsible policing structure in the corridor, which he has been implementing since taking over control of the area command.

He said, ‘‘We have done a lot. It’s not even me doing it, my predecessor did so much, ACG Bello Jibo, did so much; In fact, much more than what I’m doing now. He already laid down the structure that is acceptable, which l have been implementing’’.