Nigerian artist, influencer, Buike strides into afrobeats

To everyone with passion for music and have ears for authentic sounds, the music of Buike has been quite intriguing.

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Chibuike Promise Obi, best known as Buike was born 7th March, 2000 in Anambra State.

Buike who originally hails from Abia State has continued to break boundaries since his first freestyle on TikTok and Facebook went viral and suddenly made him famous in 2020.

Being a social media influencer and a sensational rapper and singer, Buike’s fan base grew through his creative content on social media, moving on to music and making waves. After dropping “Nwannem” in 2021, an indigenous rap track, Buike didn’t stop dropping songs until he released his debut single in 2023 titled “Boss” which topped charts and got the attention of many influencers on TikTok and Instagram, he remains active in music.