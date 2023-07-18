New Islamic Year: Barau urges Nigerians to imbibe lessons of compassion, tolerance

Barau

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As Muslims across the world celebrate the new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, CON, has urged Nigerians to imbibe lessons of compassion, peace and support for one another.

Barau, while congratulating fellow Muslims and other Nigerians on the New Year and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah, he sought for national development.

Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, said this on Tuesday, in a statement by his media office.

“As we celebrate the new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, let us reflect on the importance and historical significance of the Hijra and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and follow his examples, “he enjoined.

The Deputy Senate President assured Nigerians of the commitment of the National Assembly to come up with legislation that would support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver his campaign promises as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the administration, assuring them that the policies being formulated by President Tinubu would address the challenges facing the country.

“The direction is clear and the policies are well-thought-out and geared towards addressing the challenges facing us as a country. With our support at the parliament and the understanding of Nigerians, the promised land is assured, where things will work for all,” Senator Barau said.